Milder temps on the way for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows dipped to 11-degrees at Evansville Regional Airport, and Friday’s high struggled in the lower 20s. Over the weekend, we’ll have sunshine on Saturday with highs in the middle 40s. Sunday will bring normal weather for this time of year: Partly sunny with a low of 34 and a high of 48. Milder air streams in on Monday, just ahead of our next weathermaker. Highs will flirt with 60 on Monday afternoon with clouds increasing from west to east. Scattered showers move in late with rain likely on Tuesday. Temps will move back down into the middle 40s for the remainder of the week.