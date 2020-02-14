Memorial Girls Basketball set for tough 3A regional

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday is a big day for four, Tri-State, southwest Indiana teams, as sectional champs, Tecumseh, Mater Dei, North, and Memorial, all go to battle, in the girls basketball regionals.
The Tigers will head east to Charlestown, for arguably the toughest regional in the state! Memorial, who’s #3, in class 3A, will take on #8-ranked, Greensburg, while in the other semifinal: #1 ranked Salem, battles #12 Washington. Tigers’ head coach Lee Auker says his team has been battle-tested all year, so Saturday’s regional will be nothing new.
Two years ago we got beat by Greensburg in that regional and Peyton and Riley and a few of these kids were on that team and there were some kids on their team that beat us, so it’d be really cool just to get to the championship game, but to let alone win it would be really awesome.
We’re taking every practice like it’s a game situation, I mean we’re doing free throws as if the game’s on the line. None of us on the team currently have made it out of regionals for basketball, so being first in a long time would be great.
So, Memorial takes on Greensburg at 9 a.m., and Washington plays Salem at 11 a.m.. Again, both games are at Charlestown High School.
