Meeting held for Boonville-New Harmony Rd. widening project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A meeting on a major road-widening project was held Thursday.
Residents along Boonville-New Harmony Road brought their concerns to the Lochmueller group on Vogel Road.
The widening would extend from Petersburg Road to State Road 57. The project would include installing a middle turn lane and sidewalks.
Initially, there was going to be a roundabout at Petersburg Road, but there wasn’t enough room without buying one of the surrounding properties.
“Obviously nobody wants the county to come out and start buying property and putting a wider road in front of their house, but residents here were understanding and they just want their specific concerns addressed in front of their individual houses,” says County Engineer John Stoll.
Construction could begin as soon as the Spring of next year and go for 18 months.
