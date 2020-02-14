Mater Dei’s Dickerson earns POTW honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With more than 4,000 votes, Mater Dei’s Mariah Dickerson has earned the Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week.
Dickerson had a big week and played a vital role in the Lady Wildcats’ charge to the class 2-A Sectional Championship. On Saturday, she notched 13 points and seven rebounds in the title win over Forest Park.
“I’m just trying to be working as hard as I can on the boards, and just doing all kinds of little things; it all kinda played out," says Dickerson. "I have to give all thanks to my teammates because they give me the ball whenever they can.”
Dickerson and Mater Dei will battle Linton-Stockton in the Class 2-A Regional at Paoli at 9 a.m. Saturday.
