Lady Aces Battle Valiantly in Close Loss to Drake

After Drake scored the first seven points of the game, Evansville battled back, closing within two on a jumper by Feit with less than a minute left in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs pushed their advantage as high as nine in the second quarter, doing so on two occasions, but again the Aces had an answer, using a 5-0 run to close the half and trail by just four at 28-24 at the break.