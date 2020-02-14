Jackson, UTSA host WKU

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively scored 45 percent of UTSA's points this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.TERRIFIC TAVEION: Hollingsworth has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.