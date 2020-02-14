Federal case over, murder suspect now in Vanderburgh Co. jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a murder charge.
Justin Brewer has been in federal custody on other charges stemming from the same case.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month to 37 months in prison.
Now, he’ll face the local murder charge.
Brewer and his wife, Amber, were both arrested for the shooting death of Delvin Mitchell.
He was shot to death in January 2019 on Frisse Avenue.
Amber also pleaded guilty to her federal charges. She remains in federal custody awaiting her sentencing, which is set for March 24.
The local case is still pending.
Authorities say an FBI dive team found the murder weapon this summer in Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue.
In 2014, Brewer was found not guilty of attempted murder.
He was sentenced to six years on auto theft and resisting charges stemming from his arrest in that case.
