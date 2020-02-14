Evansville man facing 6 child molesting counts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a suspect has admitted to molesting a young boy.
Charles Henry, 33, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Thursday.
According to an affidavit, the victim described the abuse the detectives.
They say Henry told them the statements were true, and asked how he could make it so the boy didn’t have to testify in court.
The detective said Henry also told him he may have a picture of a young girl in her underwear on his phone.
He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
