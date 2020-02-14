Double groundbreaking for Habitat Homes in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It was a special Valentine’s Day for two families in Henderson.
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two new homes on Letcher Street for the Wiles and Sauer’s.
Both families chosen to live in the homes were joined Friday by community members to officially announce the start of construction.
The projects are funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. Both families say they’re most excited to give the children they care for a permanent home and a place to play.
“When the opportunity came to be able to get a house it was a really blessing because we as retired people could not afford it," said Janice Wiles, a Habitat Home resident. "And the children are just really really excited to once again be in a home where they can be a little bit more rowdy, more comfortable, and have a yard of their own instead of sharing.”
Habitat representatives said they’re looking forward to getting the two families into their homes as soon as possible.
