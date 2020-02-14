Bright Skies, Bitter Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered snow in the predawn hours squeezed out a light dusting. Most of the snow will end before sunrise. Bitter cold this morning as lows drop into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Finally, sunny skies but high temps will only reach the upper 20’s. Steady winds will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.
A bright and dry Saturday for a change. Expect mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the upper 40’s. Sunday, partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds with high temps near 50-degrees.
Next weather maker arrives on Tuesday in the form of rain. High temps will climb into the lower 50’s.
