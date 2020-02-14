Billett Leads Bolts to Win over Rivermen

Down 1-0 in the first period, Cooper Jones tallied his first goal with Evansville, assisted by Austin Plevy and Stanislav Dzahkov at the 7:03 mark. The assist would give Plevy the new single season assists record in Thunderbolts history with his 35th assist of the season. Down 2-1, the Thunderbolts would come back yet again in the third period, as Matthew Barnaby completed a net-front pass from Zane Jones, scoring to capitalize on Evansville’s lone power play of the night. Barnaby’s goal at the 10:34 mark was also assisted by Cooper Jones. Neither side would be able to score in overtime, despite 11 combined shots on both goaltenders. In the shootout, Zane Jones put Evansville in front in round 1, and Austin Plevy would score in round 4 to clinch the 3-2 victory, as Billett stopped all four Peoria attempts.