Act of kindness helps Dubois & Pike Co. students

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers and students at Jasper High School are spreading an act of kindness for teenagers in need.
They call it the Kindness Corner and it’s a place where students and other people can donate baby clothes and maternity clothes. Organizers say this idea started several years ago when one of the organizers saw teenage mothers in need of maternity and baby clothes.
The goal is to help teen moms be successful and stay in school.
Organizers say they help roughly 20 teenage girls and a handful of boys throughout Dubois and Pike Counties every year.
“I think it’s a sense of acceptance,” says Jasper High School Teacher Amy Rasche. “I think it’s a sense of community. Letting people know that even though there’s different path in life and we all don’t live the same experiences and we can come together and help people who need it.”
Students also assist with the Kindness Corner by sorting the clothing items. Organizers say they’re always looking for donations.
To donate, people can either drop items off in the shed or at the school’s front office.
