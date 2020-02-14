Aces Softball Set for Jaguar Challenge, down in Alabama

Louisiana Tech will be the first opponent of the weekend. The Lady Techsters are coming off of a 45-16 campaign in 2019 that saw them go 19-5 in Conference USA en route to the league championship. They advanced to the Baton Rouge Regional. In their opening weekend, La Tech went 1-4. Next up is Austin Peay. The Governors picked up 33 wins last season and began the 2020 schedule by splitting two games against Chattanooga.