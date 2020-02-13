Weather slowing renovation progress of Princeton Public Library

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway on an expansion project at the Princeton Public Library, but the recent weather is presenting some problems.
Library Director Brenda Williams says the rain this winter has made it challenging to lay brickwork down.
Inside this facility that’s attached to the current library there will be a technology center and a place where meetings can be held.
Williams says in the meantime between April and May people should expect the library to be a little switched around.
“Evergreen comes in three times a week,” Williams says. “We can request books from 100 other libraries so if we had to pack up that book you wanted. We’ll request it, and you’ll get it.”
Williams says this project is funded through bond and grant money. Construction should be completed by July.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.