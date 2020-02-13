Tri-State postal worker honored for decades of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State postal worker is celebrating half a century of service.
In January of 1970, Larry Herron began working for the U.S. Postal Service shortly after serving in the Navy.
Herron’s family and coworkers helped him celebrate his 50 years of dedicated service at a ceremony on Thursday at the Diamond Valley Post Office.
He first worked in Florida for 13 years, but has since spent the rest of his time in Evansville. Herron has delivered mail on the same route for the last 20 years.
Herron says he has many great memories with the customers he delivers to regularly.
“I enjoy it most of the time,” Herron says. “Eventually, I’ll retire. I won’t do this for another 50 years, that’s for sure.”
Herron believes he has delivered over a million pieces of mail and hundreds of thousands of parcels in his career.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.