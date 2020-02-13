Schools closed in Hopkins Co. due to flooding

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several roads are closed in Hopkins County due to flooding.
Officials say school is out on Thursday, but students should still complete their SKILLS assignments for Day 7. It’s SKILLS Day 5 for Preschool.
The Hanson Volunteer Fire Department shared video Wednesday of Stagecoach Road, where water was over the roadway.
They also shared photos of a flooded Peebles parking lot in Madisonville. It shows a car that had to be towed out of the water.
Water should start to recede in areas as the rain moves out. The Flash Flood Watch ends at 6:00 a.m. Thursday.
