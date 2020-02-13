Rain Break; Winter Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front will sweep out the rain and usher in higher winds and colder temps. There is a slight chance of scattered rain as high temps drop into the mid-30′s and sink during the afternoon into the upper 20′s. Windy conditions will drop wind chills into the teens.
Bitter cold Friday morning as lows drop into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Finally, sunny skies but high temps will only reach the mid-20's. Steady winds will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.
A bright and dry Saturday for a change. Expect mostly sunny skies as high temps reach the mid-40′s. Sunday, partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the upper 40′s.
