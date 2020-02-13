Police: Newburgh standoff ensues after report of person with gun

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they know the identity of the suspect responsible for starting after a standoff in Newburgh around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Newburgh Police Department, they got a report of a person with a gun who was not letting someone leave an apartment near Cypress Street and Sharon Road.
When they got there, police say eight to nine people were held up inside, refusing to come out.
By the time they cleared the apartment, we are told the suspect had already left. Police say they know who the suspect is, but they are not releasing that information.
We will update this story when more information is provided by authorities.
