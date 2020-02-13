Officials unanimously approve bridge project for US 41, Washington Ave.

Officials unanimously approve bridge project for US 41, Washington Ave.
Dispatch tells us that fire crews have been called to a working house fire in Evansville. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | February 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 3:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Improvements to the U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue intersection was unanimously approved by Evansville’s Board of Public Works on Thursday.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says a major factor in getting this bridge project underway was the visits from the governor and other state leaders last year. Mayor Winnecke says once they saw the intersection first hand, they knew that the project needed to happen.

[INDOT assesses intersection of Hwy 41 and Washington Ave.]

While design work for a bridge is already taking place, this project will happen in 2023.

The city will match 20 percent of the project’s funding, which could equal more than $990,000.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.