Officials unanimously approve bridge project for US 41, Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Improvements to the U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue intersection was unanimously approved by Evansville’s Board of Public Works on Thursday.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says a major factor in getting this bridge project underway was the visits from the governor and other state leaders last year. Mayor Winnecke says once they saw the intersection first hand, they knew that the project needed to happen.
While design work for a bridge is already taking place, this project will happen in 2023.
The city will match 20 percent of the project’s funding, which could equal more than $990,000.
