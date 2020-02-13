Neighborhood Watch: Stolen Chevy Tahoe; stolen tools

TRI-STATE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Carmi Police Department are looking for this 1996 Navy Chevrolet Tahoe:
Police say someone stole it Tuesday and was last seen about 4:30 p.m. that day.
If you recognize the truck or know anything about this case, contact the Carmi Police Department.
Not all roads are appropriate for all kinds of traffic.
This truck got stuck in the grass on East Lincoln Street in Mt. Vernon. Police say semi-truck traffic is prohibited in that area of town and there are signs up saying as much.
The Henderson Police Department is trying to recover some stolen tools.
The victim reported that sometime overnight on Sunday someone stole tools from his truck in the 300 block of Walnut Lane. The tools are valued at $1,4000.
If you know anything about this, call the Henderson Police Department.
