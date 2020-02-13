KYTC to expand Daviess Co. field office for Real IDs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - County residents will no longer have to worry about driving to Madisonville to get a Real ID.
Right now, KYTC has a field office open Tuesdays and Thursdays. Officials tell us that the office will be extending its hours.
Starting Monday, they will be open five days a week and they have plans to expand. KYTC will be purchasing the office space next to the current facility to create a larger licensing center.
Following the expansion, they tell us the facility will become a regional office and will issue to five counties: Daviess, Ohio, Henderson, Union, and Hancock.
Owensboro’s Mory Burse says once the licensing center extends their hours he will be able to update his ID to meet Real ID standards.
“Sometimes you know you got to take off for lunch break and you got to go all the way to Madisonville and back, you won’t make it back in time and you could lose your job so it’s definitely timely being able to come over here, go in and out, and go on back to work,” says Burse.
The Real ID office is located at 122 East Second Street. Starting February 17, they will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
