Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took advantage of a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to snap a six-game losing streak with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. T.J. Warren had 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points and 13 assists to lead the Pacers. Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game since his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child. But Milwaukee still made it difficult after methodically trimming a 25-point deficit to four early in the fourth. The Pacers scored 10 straight and the Bucks couldn't get closer than seven as their five-game winning streak ended. Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 for Milwaukee.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead No. 19 Butler to a 66-61 victory over Xavier. Kamar Baldwin added 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs. Naji Marshall scored 20 points to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Xavier, his 17th double-double. Butler shot 47% and Xavier went 44% from the field. Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson took an elbow to the head and went to the floor with Butler leading 42-25. He left the game and did not return.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The IndyCar Series has been in Austin, Texas, this week, getting on the track as much as they can despite wet weather. IndyCar teams want their drivers to get as many laps as possible with the new protective aeroscreen designed to protect the cockpit. Drivers have mostly praised the safety innovation. The screens will affect more than that. Teams are studying how they will impact driver visibility, car aerodynamics and changes by the pit crew.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will his second straight game after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child earlier this week. The reigning MVP also sat out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The Bucks are playing at Indiana. The Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 46-7 and have won all five games that their top star has missed. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He will be a team captain at this weekend's All-Star Game.