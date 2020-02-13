Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The IndyCar Series has been in Austin, Texas, this week, getting on the track as much as they can despite wet weather. IndyCar teams want their drivers to get as many laps as possible with the new protective aeroscreen designed to protect the cockpit. Drivers have mostly praised the safety innovation. The screens will affect more than that. Teams are studying how they will impact driver visibility, car aerodynamics and changes by the pit crew.