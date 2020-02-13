Former Evansville teacher on sex offender registry now a contestant on ‘The Voice of Holland’

HOLLAND (WFIE) - According to the sex offender registry, 32-year-old Jordan Lee McGuire is listed as “unknown location.”
It states, “Offender has fled the address given on registration records without notification.”
It turns out, McGuire is in Holland.
He’s shown up as a contestant on the singing competition show, “The Voice of Holland.” He’s using the name, C.J., and made it to the live shows.
McGuire was a teacher at Harrison High School in Evansville and was arrested in 2012 in a sex abuse case involving a student. A jury acquitted him in 2014.
Just a few months later, he was arrested on similar charges in Wyoming.
A man claimed McGuire served him drinks, and he woke up in a bathroom to McGuire sexually assaulting him.
McGuire states in his “backstory” interview for the show that those charges, which he says were only for hitting a man on the back side, were dismissed.
According to the sex offender registry, they weren’t.
In 2015, The Associated Press reported McGuire pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, and the first degree sexual assault charge was dropped.
McGuire was arrested another time before he lived in Evansville. Officials say McGuire was charged with criminal sexual assault in Illinois in 2007. They say he pleaded to guilty to a lesser charge in that case.
