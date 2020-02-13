Evansville flower shop ready for ‘hectic day’ on Valentine’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you waited till the last minute to get your Valentine’s Day shopping done, there is some good news.
You still have time to get that box of chocolate or flower arrangement for your sweetheart.
We stopped in at Cottage Florist at North Park Shopping Center where co-owner Mike Jewel has more than six decades of experience in the floral business. Jewel says even after all this time in the industry, the chaos of the day is still exciting.
“It’s a hectic day from seven o clock on till about six, the drivers get back between seven and eight, so it’s a long day,” says Jewel.
He tells us that if want delivery, you have to get your order in by 12 p.m. Friday.
