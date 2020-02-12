USI returns for Homecoming 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball comes back to the friendly surroundings of Screaming Eagles Arena for Homecoming Week 2020 and the start of a two-game homestand. The Screaming Eagles host Lindenwood University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for Deaconess Heart Night and the 20th (NABC)/19th (D2SIDA)-ranked University of Missouri-St. Louis Saturday at 3:15 p.m. for the homecoming game.
Game coverage for USI Men’s Basketball in 2019-20, including live stats, video, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
The Eagles have six games remaining in the 2019-20 regular season schedule with four of the six slated for Screaming Eagles Arena.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 13 Quick Notes:
Rallies to defeat Missouri S&T to end road trip. USI ended its longest road trip of the season after posting an 89-66 victory at Missouri University of Science & Technology. Junior forward Emmanuel Little led USI in the victory with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while senior guard Joe Laravie followed with 13 points. The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field (34-67) for the first time in 14 games.
Eagles are 3-1 on road swing. The Eagles finished the road trip, 3-1, winning the last three. Junior forward Emmanuel Little led the way with 19.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, including a pair of double-doubles. Junior guard Mateo Rivera and junior forward Josh Price followed with 12.8 points and 12.0 points per contest, respectively. Price also averaged 7.5 rebounds per contest.
USI in the GLVC. In the GLVC Point Rating System, USI remained sixth in the conference despite winning the last three games. The top eight in the point standings qualify for the GLVC Tournament in March. The Eagles also move into a tie for fifth in the GLVC standings.
Leading the Eagles in 2019-20. Junior forward Emmanuel Little leads four USI players averaging in double-digits with 16.4 points per game with junior forward Josh Price following with 13.1 points per outing. Little also leads the team with 7.8 rebounds, while Price follows with 7.6 per contest. Junior guard Mateo Rivera and senior guard Joe Laravie follow in the scoring with 12.2 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.
USI vs. Lindenwood. USI won the first meeting in program history with Lindenwood, 83-74, in St. Charles, Missouri. Junior forward Emmanuel Little led the way for the Eagles with a career-high tying 29 points.
Lindenwood in 2019-20. Lindenwood broke a 10-game losing streak in its last out, defeating Quincy University on the road, 74-64. The Lions improved to 9-13 overall and 3-11 GLVC with the victory.
USI at UMSL. USI has a 38-12 all-time series lead over UMSL, despite falling to the Tritons in the first meeting of 2019-20 in St. Louis, 73-68. USI senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell led the Eagles in the loss with a season-high tying 18 points.
UMSL in 2019-20. UMSL, which is ranked 20th and plays at McKendree University Thursday before its visit to Screaming Eagles Arena, finished its last weekend by falling out of first in the GLVC standings after suffering a pair of road losses. The Tritons, who are also second in the GLVC point standings, have won seven of their last 10 despite the two losses last week.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.