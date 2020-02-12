U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Henderson Police arrested Michael A. Turner Sr. for being a fugitive from another state.
Police say Turner was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for failure to register as a sex offender.
They say Turner is on the Sex Offender Registry from a 2013 sexual abuse conviction in Henderson.
Police say Turner also had a warrants out of Kentucky for parole violation and failure to appear.
