U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender in Henderson

Michael Turner Sr. (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | February 12, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:59 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Henderson Police arrested Michael A. Turner Sr. for being a fugitive from another state.

Police say Turner was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for failure to register as a sex offender.

They say Turner is on the Sex Offender Registry from a 2013 sexual abuse conviction in Henderson.

Police say Turner also had a warrants out of Kentucky for parole violation and failure to appear.

