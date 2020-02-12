Turf being laid for UE’s new baseball stadium

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the winter weather, crews are working hard over at the University of Evansville to put the finishing touches on the brand new German American Bank Field.
On Tuesday, a key part of that process commenced as the state-of-the-art astroturf was laid on the field’s surface.
Groundbreaking of Evansville’s new baseball stadium happened back in November of 2019 with construction wrapping up just weeks ahead of the Aces home opener on February 28.
However, because of the weather, the laying of the turf was pushed back a week to Tuesday and there’s still plenty more to do, including adding the new scoreboard and putting up the padded walls throughout.
Regardless of the delay, head coach Wes Carroll said seeing the bright green turf in the outfield meant a new era is set to begin for the UE program.
“I think it really signals that the end is near and our chance with our season coming right around the corner, we’re gonna have a chance to play on a state-of-the-art playing surface and really elevate our program," Carroll said. "It puts us in a real competitive situation in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Valley, top to bottom, is very competitive on a national scale but also mostly in the midwest us well. For us, recruiting wise, we feel like you can come here, develop and play in a state-of-the-art facility and compete at the highest Division One level in the game of baseball.”
The UE baseball team is set to open their season on Friday in Tennessee.
The Aces home opener is slated for February 28, but there’s no word yet on whether the stadium will be completed in time to hold those games on campus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.