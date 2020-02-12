SW IN communities get part of $120 million in federal funding

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced 52 Indiana town, cities, and counties are getting $120.8 million in federal funding.
It will be used for road, bridge, and sidewalk projects.
In our area, four communities are getting some of those funds:
Vanderburgh Co. – $864,000
Warrick Co. – $1,648,000
Mount Vernon - $3,711,908.80
Gibson Co. – $1,288,000
“Indiana is making unprecedented investments in infrastructure,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “Our partnership with cities, towns, and counties to improve local roads and build new sidewalks is an important element in our bold strategy to enhance connection for all Hoosier regardless of where they live, play, and work.”
For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2025.
Communities must contribute at least 20 percent in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.
They were invited to submit project applications to INDOT for potential funding during a call for projects announced in October 2019.
Officials in Mt. Vernon say their money will be used to fix Tile Factory Road. The total cost of the project is expected to be $5 million, and leaders say they are applying for more grants to make up the $1.3 million difference.
