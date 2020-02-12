Sold! Chandler Speedway has a new owner

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Chandler Speedway auction finally moved forward Wednesday.
A representative from Baker Auction and Realty was there to purchase the property for a client.
The auctioneer says the winning bid was $376,200.
We’re told, in about 30 days, an announcement will be made on what the plans are moving forward.
William Wilson Auction and Realty held the auction, and streamed it live on Facebook.
The auction had previously been canceled twice after the owner filed for bankruptcy then fought to stop the auction.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana ruled in December the sale would move forward.
Tanner Holbrook was at the auction. He’ll have a report tonight on 14 News.
