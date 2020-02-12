Several Vanderburgh Co. roads closed due to high water

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - More than a dozen roads in the county are already closed due to high water.
One of the closed roads includes Waterworks Road, between Highway 41 and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.
The highway department expects the closures to continue through the weekend as Ohio River levels rise.
Authorities are reminding drivers to not drive around the barricades. It only takes a few inches of water to flood out your vehicle and leave you stranded.
