Rain ending in flurries tonight. Sharply colder end of week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A flash flood watch continues for the Tri-State through this evening. Much of the Tri-State could see an additional half inch of rainfall before rain ends after midnight. A few flurries will be possible as temperatures slip to freezing. Partly cloudy and cold on Thursday with a high of 35. Sharply colder by Friday morning as lows slide into the teens and highs will stay below freezing on Friday afternoon. Dry and not as cold over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. More rain possible by the middle of next week.