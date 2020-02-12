Posey Co. farmers dealing with impact of Coronavirus

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The impact from the Coronavirus is being felt by many across the world, including farmers here in Posey County.
“Were just waiting to understand and wrap our arms around how severe and how widespread and seismic this Coronavirus and outbreak is,” Executive Director of Soy Transportation Coalition Mike Steenhoeck says.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., Chellsie Parker talked with experts on how important soybean exports are to our community.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.