Police: Man working for plumbing company stole jewelry from Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing burglary charges, after police say he stole from a customer’s home.
Police say Ernest Sawyer had been working for a plumbing company and had recently been inside the victim’s home.
Last week, she told police she came home and found someone inside. She said he ran off, and then she noticed a large amount of jewelry missing.
Detectives say days later, Sawyer sold some jewelry out of town. They say it turned out to be the same jewelry that was stolen.
Police say on Monday, Sawyer admitted to taking the items.
