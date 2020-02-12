Owensboro Downtown Livability Project update

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro City Commission got an update on the Downtown Livability Project on Tuesday.
A+ Leadership is working toward the city’s goal of bringing more affordable housing downtown.
David Johnson and Fred Reeves with A+ gave an update at the city commissioners meeting Tuesday.
They say they’re hoping to create housing in the $800 to $1,100 a month range.
Reeves says they’re in the preliminary stages of the project.
Johnson says they’d like to use the building that houses the Owensboro Museum of Science and History if they could get the museum to move to a smaller location.
Johnson also says they have been talking to developers and landowners to help the project along.
“We’re asking them, our questions are, ‘Do you see opportunities in Owensboro? In Downtown, where you can build and develop?’ And people who have properties, ‘Are there ways we can help? Are there ways we can be cognitive with the city to help you begin developing some of the property you have?’" Johnson said.
Johnson also said they’ve put together a committee to help shape the future of this project. He says that group will meet next week for the first time.
