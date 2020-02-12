OPD: Violent, property crime down in 2019

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission held a work session on Tuesday, hearing updates from many departments and projects. One of the departments giving an update was the Owensboro Police Department.
Police Chief Art Ealum was at the meeting to give a report on the crime statistics from 2019 compared to 2018.
Owensboro Police say violent and property crime is down.
“We’re pretty happy with that," Cheif Ealum said. "Obviously, any police chief or any law enforcement officer would like there to be no crime, but when it’s going down, it works out better for us.”
In an update that Chief Ealum gave to the city commissioners, he says the number of murders doubled in one year, going up from three in 2018 to six in 2019.
He says the triple murder at the beginning of 2019 was a contributor to that. In his report, other violent crimes, such as rape, robbery and assault, declined.
The report also shows that property crime, like burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and arson were down 14 percent.
“You know, you got entry-level officers on the street, patrol officers working diligently doing their best to combat crime from taking the initial report to the detectives that get assigned to investigate the crimes," said Chief Ealum. "That’s a benefit. It’s just a lot of moving parts working together to accomplish one common goal.”
Chief Ealum also thinks agencies across Kentucky are seeing fewer violent crimes.
