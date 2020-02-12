Neighborhood Watch: Arson, burglary arrests; U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - After an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, several people were arrested on charges relating to a burglary and arson case, which happened in the rural Cisne area.
-Blake Morgan: Theft, Arson, Possession of Stolen Firearm & Burglary
-Steven Robertson: Burglary, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Arson, Theft
-Nathan Downer: Arson, Burglary
-Dylan Cool: Burglary, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Theft
-Carol Sue Robertson: Theft
-Jessica Robertson: Theft, Burglary
The burglary and fire happened back on July 15, 2019. Because of the destruction of much of the evidence, it has taken this long for detectives to build their case and make the arrests.
Court dates for the six are pending.
A man, who was in a Henderson home doing work for a local plumbing company, is accused of going back into the home later and stealing jewelry.
The Henderson Police Department says the homeowner returned home and noticed a man who turned out to be Ernest Sawyer, 35-years-old, inside. He ran out and the homeowner discovered a large amount of jewelry missing.
According to police, they caught Sawyer after he sold some of the jewelry out of town.
Police picked Sawyer up for questioning and say he admitted to going in the residence and stealing the jewelry.
Members of the United States Marshals fugitive task force with help from the Henderson Police Department arrested a fugitive from another state wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
Michael Turner Sr., 56-years-old, was wanted out of Vanderburgh County. HPD says Turner is on the sex offender registry from a conviction in Henderson for 1st-degree Sexual Abuse in 2013.
He is being held in the Henderson County Jail as a fugitive from another state and a parole violation.
