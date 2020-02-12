Mater Dei girls prepare for 2A regionals

“We knew that we were capable of going to Forest Park and winning that sectional, I don’t know that anybody else did, but we did and that’s all that mattered," said head coach Chad Breeden. "The one thing that I think led to the win at Forest Park was that was probably the most mentally focused we’ve been in a game. We came in, and we took care of business, and we took care of what we had to do. We do some scouting, and we look at things, but I’m a big believer of taking care of business. You gotta do what you have to do, worry about what you need to do and let other people prepare for you.”