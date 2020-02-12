Mater Dei girls prepare for 2A regionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei girls have rattled off four-straight wins to prove they can play with the best of them.
The Wildcats posted two 20-point wins in the Sectional opener and semifinal before defeating the hosts, the Rangers, to win its third straight title.
Head coach Chad Breeden and Mater Dei are no stranger to post-season success, but with a team full of new faces, the “underdogs” they’ve been coined, are letting their hard work speak for itself.
“We gave it all we had," Mariah Dickerson, a Mater Dei junior. "The entire game we just looked for each other, our defense was on point, we were strong on the boards and it just all panned out for us. We came in as the underdogs and we did it, so it was amazing.”
“We knew that we were capable of going to Forest Park and winning that sectional, I don’t know that anybody else did, but we did and that’s all that mattered," said head coach Chad Breeden. "The one thing that I think led to the win at Forest Park was that was probably the most mentally focused we’ve been in a game. We came in, and we took care of business, and we took care of what we had to do. We do some scouting, and we look at things, but I’m a big believer of taking care of business. You gotta do what you have to do, worry about what you need to do and let other people prepare for you.”
The Wildcats will travel to Paoli this Saturday looking to secure a Regional Championship.
Mater Dei will square off in game one against a tough Linton-Stockton team. That game is set to tip-off at 9:30 Central Time.
With a win, the Mater Dei would advance to the title game to face the winner of Eastern and North Decatur.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.