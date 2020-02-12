Local candy shop preps for Valentine’s Day rush

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just two days away from Valentine’s Day, which to no surprise is one of the busiest days of the year for candy stores.
Sweet Schmitt’s Candy store owner Michael Schmitt has been hard at work to get the sweet treats ready for the big love rush. His business has been around for several years, but opened their first store-front location late last year.
He is hoping this will be his biggest Valentine’s Day yet and it’s one of his favorite holidays.
“Sharing love making memories, that’s what we are all about,” explains Schmitt. “We would much rather someone have that feeling of having a special connection with things. Ya know, if you’re sweet on someone, then offering a sweet that is unique works out really nicely. Candy stores, in general, are uniquely positioned for Valentine’s because the uniqueness of it can provide something special.”
Americans are forecast to spend $27.4 billion on their sweethearts this year.
