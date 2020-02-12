Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FETAL REMAINS-DOCTOR
More than 2,400 fetuses found at Illinois home to be buried
CHICAGO (AP) — In what's sure to be a politically charged ceremony, more than 2,400 fetuses found last year at the suburban Chicago home of one of the Midwest's most prolific abortion doctors will be buried Wednesday in Indiana. The service in South Bend comes five months after relatives sorted through Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's belongings after his Sept. 3 death. They came across sets of preserved fetal remains stacked floor to ceiling in his garage. More were later found in a trunk of a car. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will speak at the burial and later offer an update on the investigation into Klopfer.
ELECTION 2020-IOWA
Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa caucus recanvass
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaigns have filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of Iowa's Democratic caucuses. In its Monday filing, the Sanders campaign cited "mathematical errors and inconsistencies" in more than two dozen caucus locations that it says would change the results if amended. The Iowa Democratic Party says the Buttigieg campaign requested a check on results in 66 precincts. Current results show Buttigieg with a razor-thin lead over Sanders in state delegate equivalents, and the party has awarded Buttigieg 14 delegates to Sanders' 12. But the Sanders campaign believes correcting faulty math could swing the delegate allocation in Sanders' favor.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS
Indiana governor says he'll keep up pregnancy protection bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’ll keep pushing for a law requiring more businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women even though the state Senate rebuffed his proposal last week. Republican senators stripped out from a bill the requirement that businesses modify jobs for pregnant women who need longer breaks or transfers to less physical work. The proposal backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb faces opposition from some business groups over possible lawsuits. Holcomb said Tuesday that he’s “hellbent” on making sure Indiana joins 27 other states with such laws. Health officials say the requirement could help improve Indiana’s infant mortality rate, which was the country’s seventh-worst in 2017.
LAKE COUNTY-OFFICIAL ARRESTED
Northwest Indiana official charged with domestic battery
LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — An elected Northwest Indiana official has been arrested on six domestic battery charges alleging he battered his pregnant girlfriend several times dating back to last June. Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown was arrested at his Lake Station home Monday afternoon. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports he also faces criminal confinement and neglect charges after the girlfriend told police he threw a coffee cup that nearly struck a 3-month-old child. Court documents say a friend of the girlfriend called police after she reached out to him “because things are getting worse and she is scared.” Online court records don't list an attorney for Brown.
AP-US-CARP-INVASION
Asian carp roundup in Kentucky opens new front in battle
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) — A roundup of Asian carp on Kentucky Lake using 1,000-foot-long (305 meters) nets is opening a new front in a 15-year battle to halt their advance. The invasive fish threaten to upend aquatic ecosystems, starve out native fish and wipe out endangered mussel and snail populations along the Mississippi River and dozens of tributaries. According to data compiled by The Associated Press, state and federal agencies together have spent roughly $607 million to stop them since 2004. Until recently most of the effort was focused on keeping them out of the Great Lakes. Now Southern states are becoming more active. Projects in the works are expected to push the price tag to about $1.5 billion over the next decade.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Cellphone ban, pregnancy accommodations face Indiana debates
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse after deadlines last week on advancing bills for action during the last half of this year’s legislative session. Bills to combat distracted driving with a ban on the use of handheld cellphones and toughen penalties for stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 appear on their way to becoming law. But a proposal supported by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb that would require more Indiana businesses to provide workplace accommodations for pregnant women is in trouble after facing resistance from some business groups. The 10-week legislative sessiothat resumed Monday is s scheduled to end by mid-Marc.
MOTHER SLAIN-SON SENTENCED
Indiana man gets 55 years for his mother's fatal stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his mother to death has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Forty-one-year-old Cordell Hughes had pleaded guilty to murder in December in the February 2019 killing of his 60-year-old mother, Carmen Hughes, inside her Fort Wayne apartment. Police officers found the former postal worker dead in a chair. Her carotid artery and jugular vein had been cut and she had a second puncture wound in her left lung. Allen County Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Hughes on Monday after calling her slaying “a horrific crime."
AP-US-MED-ALZHEIMER-DRUGS
Drugs fail to slow decline in inherited Alzheimer's disease
Two experimental drugs have failed to prevent or slow mental decline in a study of people who are virtually destined to develop Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age because of rare gene flaws. The results announced Monday are another disappointment for an approach that scientists have focused on for many years. It involved trying to remove a harmful protein that builds up in the brains of people with the disease. After five years, people given either of the two drugs scored about the same on memory and thinking tests as others given placebo treatments.