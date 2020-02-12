Greenville Police Tase stalking suspect during arrest

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Central City man was arrested in Greenville after police say he was stalking a woman.
Greenville officers say 44-year-old Tyrone Wilson has been following the woman at the Central City Convention Center.
Officers say the woman saw Wilson following her Tuesday on KY 198 Bypass, so she drove to the police department.
Officers say they went outside to talk with Wilson, and he starting shoving officers..
Police say they used a Taser to arrest him.
He’s facing several charges, including stalking and resisting arrest.
