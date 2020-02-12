EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We has an Alert Day under a Flash Flood Watch which is in effect until Thursday morning. A cold rain returns today as high temps only reach 40-degrees. Steady rain begins this morning with the bigger rains scheduled for this afternoon and tonight. Projected rain total 1 to 1.5 inches through tonight.
On the backside of that system, we may encounter brief snow early Thursday as high temps will drop into the mid-30’s and fall during the afternoon into the upper 20’s. Windy conditions will drop wind chills into the teens.
Bitter cold Friday morning as lows drop into the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Finally, sunny skies but high temps will only reach the mid-20’s. Steady winds will keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.
