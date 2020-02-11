VFW shooter dies in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 71-year-old man, who was sentenced to 30 years on charges connected to the shooting at the Wabash Avenue VFW post, has died.
According to the Indiana Department of Correction’s website, John Burghardt is deceased. It shows a date of February 7, which was last Friday.
Burghardt was sentenced in September after a jury found him guilty of six charges, including attempted murder.
Police say Burghardt opened fire in January of last year inside the VFW, while a few hundred people were there for bingo night.
Paul Glover was shot in the chest, but survived.
