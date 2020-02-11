USI Softball opens season in Georgia

• About this week’s Opposition: Southern Wesleyan is 2-0 to begin the year after going 22-20 a year ago. Sophomore utility player Lydia Clanton leads the Warriors’ returnees after hitting .389 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 2019. Gannon begins the year with its game against USI after going 30-16 overall and 14-6 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference a year ago. The former GLIAC member is picked to finish first in the PSAC West Division this year after returning senior pitcher Madi Beining, a 2019 All-PSAC honoree. North Georgia is off to a 5-1 start after defeating McKendree University, 14-1, and falling to Lenoir-Rhyne University, 1-0, this past Sunday in Dahlonega, Georgia. Senior pitcher Kylee Smith was the 2018 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II Player of the Year as a sophomore and is a three-time All-American after leading the nation in ERA a year ago. West Chester also begins its season this weekend after magical 2019 season that saw the Golden Rams go 40-22 overall and advance to the NCAA II Softball Championship in Denver, Colorado. The Golden Rams return five All-PSAC honorees from last year, including pitchers Reilly Gearhart and Maegen Kavanagh.