Update: Lawsuit claims sexual harassment by Prosecutor Nick Hermann

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman claiming she was sexual harassed by Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann has officially filed suit.
Last year, Samanth Merideth filed a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says the complaint was dismissed by the EEOC in November.
Now, a complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court.
Merideth is asking for a jury trial.
No criminal charges have been filed against Hermann.
Merideth claims during a business to Chicago in 2013, Hermann made inappropriate comments during dinner, and asked her back to his hotel room for a drink.
She claims Hermann put her in handcuffs, and put a gun on the desk. Merideth says Hermann blocked her when she tried to leave, then picked her up, threw him over his shoulder, and carried her back to a chair.
After the trip, she says rumors were spread, which lead to a hostile work environment, harassment, and bullying.
Merideth says she was forced to resign as soon as Hermann started his new term in 2019.
Hermann said last year, he disagrees with Merideth’s assessment of events that happened in Chicago, and he denies making advancements towards her.
His office released a new statement today:
“We were made aware today that Danks & Danks filed suit in federal court on behalf of a former employee.
This allegation was previously investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Following the investigation, the EEOC issued a dismissal of the claim on Nov 12, 2019.
As this is an ongoing legal matter, our office will have no further public comment.”
