Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested after 3rd vehicle chase since 2017

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a wanted felon who fled in a vehicle for the third time since 2017.
On Monday around 3:00 p.m., deputies and officers with the Evansville Police Department officers saw 31-year-old Brett Weir at the MotoMart convenience store on Mariner Drive.
According to the press release, because of Weir’s previous history of running from law enforcement, they decided to stop him at his residence once he arrived home.
As Weir arrived at his home on Pleasant Ride, deputies say they pulled in behind his vehicle and tried to block his escape. However, instead of surrounding, deputies say Weir drove through a grass lot and was able to get back on the road.
The press release states that after a short chase, Weir got out of his vehicle and ran. They say an Evansville Police K9 apprehended Weir moments later in a wooded area west of the trailer park.
Weir is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges, including, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
