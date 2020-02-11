Rain Ending, Lack Of Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of the predawn rain should end by 6:00 a.m. Today brings a brief break in the rain, but a lack of sunshine will be the February theme that plays another day. Scattered rain early under mostly cloudy skies as high temperatures sneak into the lower 40’s. Clouds tonight as temps drop into the lower 30’s.
A cold rain returns Wednesday as high temps only climb to 40-degrees. On the backside of that system, we may see a wintry mix early Thursday, but high temps will drop into the lower 30’s and slowly fall during into the 20′s during the afternoon.
