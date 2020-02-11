OPD investigating death of 7-month-old baby

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department says detectives are investigating the death of an infant.
On Saturday, OPD says they were called to the 500 block of East 27th Street for a medical call involving a 7-month-old infant.
They say the infant was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being taken to Kosiair Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
Detectives were notified on Tuesday that the child passed away from the injuries sustained.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
