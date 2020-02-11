No trauma found on woman found in water at Mt. Vernon Riverfront

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The autopsy is complete on the woman pulled from the Ohio River in Mt. Vernon.
Authorities say they still don’t know her identity.
The preliminary cause of death is drowning, but they are waiting for toxicology results.
The coroner says there was no trauma.
The body was discovered Monday by workers near the Mt. Vernon Transfer Terminal.
Water rescue crews recovered the body shortly after that.
The coroner says he plans to release a more detailed description of the woman in hopes the public might be able to help identify her.
We expect that information later Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.