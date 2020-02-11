Muhlenberg Co. Public Schools cancels classes until the Tues. due to flu

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County School District will not have classes from Wednesday through next Monday, February 17 due to a significant number of confirmed cases of flu and flu-like symptoms throughout the district.
According to the health department, the number of flu cases has continued to rise in the past few days.
They say students will return to school on Tuesday, February 18.
District employees will report back on Monday, February 17 for a staff workday.
