Methodist Health joining Deaconess Health System

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Methodist Health announced they are joining Deaconess Health System, effective July 1, 2020.
The two systems have been affiliated for a few years, but this announcement is an official merger.
An agreement between the Deaconess Health System Board of Directors and Methodist Health Board of Directors was signed Tuesday, and the medical staff and employees of both organizations were notified.
“This is a historic day for Methodist Health, for Deaconess, and for the communities in Henderson, Union and Webster Counties,” said Linda E. White, Methodist Health CEO. “A new direction and management for Methodist Health is needed for the future of health care in the communities we serve, and Deaconess is the best choice for providing local direction and quality care.”
“At the time of our affiliation, the goal was to keep quality health care local, with local-decision making and a local focus. That will not change,” said White. “However, Methodist Health has been unable to turn around our financial situation, and expenses have exceeded revenues. In this current fiscal year, Methodist Health has lost $8 million. While this situation is not unique—as many small hospitals are struggling—it is also not sustainable.”
Both Methodist Health Hospitals in Henderson and Union Counties, as well as outpatient clinics and facilities, will join Deaconess Health System on July 1.
In the coming months, Deaconess leadership and clinical staff will collaborate with Methodist Health employees, building on improvements that have taken place in recent months. Deaconess patient care protocols will be implemented, and Methodist Health employees will be optimizing the use of Epic, the organizations’ shared electronic medical record.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.